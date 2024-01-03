Nigerians Slam MultiChoice, DStv For Failing To Secure Right To Show AFCON Matches

Nigerians have continued to register their displeasure with Pay-TV company MultiChoice Nigeria after it announced on Wednesday that it will not be airing the African Cup of Nations games.

Naija News reports that the Pay-TV platform on Wednesday announced that it will not be airing fixtures of the AFCON tournament after it failed to secure viewing rights.

Nigerians, angered by the development, criticized the platform for showing European matches while neglecting to obtain the broadcast rights for the AFCON matches.

Reacting to the development, popular social media influencer, Asiwaju Lerry wrote, “DSTV is a big joke. We pay 20K every month and they won’t show AFCON? Premier League and UCL is the only reason this capitalistic brand still hold some of us for neck.”

Another social media influencer Daniel Regha, slammed the Pay-TV platform, stating that football matches are the reason many Nigerians were still subscribing their decoders.

“If not for footall matches, many Nigerians would’ve stopped subscribing for DStv by now…,” he wrote.

On his party JJ Omojuwa said that the failure of MultiChoice to secure viewing right was more of AFCON and CAF loss than it is DStv loss.

“More of AFCON/CAF’s loss than DSTV’s. No one is breaking up with DSTV over AFCON. Not to mention it’s peerless continental reach,” he wrote.

@pbtips_ slammed the broadcast company for being very quick to show European games and failing to secure broadcast right for the continent’s tournament.

Calling for the boycott of the broadcast company, he wrote, “Dstv fit show Euros but Afcon wey be our own we no fit watch am The earlier we boycott DSTV the better for us all.”

@maxvayshia who seemed unhappy with the news said that the Pay-Tv platform would become useless if it stops airing football.

“Take football away and DSTV would become useless in Nigeria. Unbearably expensive without any value for money. Even cartoon for children has been polluted with LGTV,” he wrote.

On his part, Dami Adenuga described the development as a crime against humanity.

“No AFCON on DSTV. Crime against humanity,” he wrote.

@Oladapomikky1 called for NTA or AIT to use the opportunity to fix their broadcast issues and bring their sporting sections back to life

Story continues below advertisement

“Since DSTV won’t be there, NTA or AIT should use the AFCON competition to repair their brand by broadcasting it worldwide.This is a fantastic chance to bring the station’s sports section back to life,” he wrote.