‘All I Want Is My BTC, Worth Over N90 Million’ – Phyna Tells BBNaija

Advertisement

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, best known as Phyna, has expressed her grievances with Multichoice.

Speaking on Instagram Live, the ‘Level Up’ winner asserted that she experienced depression after the reunion, attributing it to the increasing challenges imposed on her.

Voicing her discontent, Phyna declared that she had yet to be given her money or rewards that were rightfully hers, specifying her demand for the BTC, valued at over N90 million, and the forthcoming two-person trip.

Phyna said, “After reunion, I was depressed; they started making life difficult, they didn’t give me my BBN money. All I really want is my BTC. It’s worth over N90m. I can’t leave it. Also, the trip for 2 is very important.”

In her ongoing feud with Big Brother Naija organisers and sponsors over the incomplete prize, the reality star revealed a wish for more animals around her than humans, particularly after discovering that Unik Soap had supplied their product without her team’s prior knowledge.

Phyna clarified that she was out of the country when the company delivered their product to her home.

The reality star took to her X handle to express herself.

Phyna wrote: “Unik soap said they delivered… I kuku nor see anything. Now that I’m asking everybody, just dy look me……….. e con dy belike say something is fishy.”

In another post, she wrote: “I just found out something, really wished I had animals around me than humans.

“Dec 7th I wasn’t in Nigeria. I wasn’t told unik delivered…. Even when I got back, I didn’t see unik soap…Well soap nor be food or money. Afa the other brands.“