‘Wetin I Talk No Good’ – Phyna Apologises To Nigerian Men

Controversial reality TV star, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has apologised to Nigerian men over a derogatory statement she made in the past.

Phyna admitted that what she said about men being cheap when it comes to sexual relationships was wrong.

Naija News understands that the hype woman had, in the latest episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna, opined that men are “cheap” and mostly grovel when women make slight advances towards them.

She further stated that a lot of men are married to women who approached them, as she emphasized that men cover their insecurity by shaming women with their body counts.

Her statement was, however, greeted with heavy backlash from netizens.

However, commenting on a viral clip of her podcast on X, where she was dragged, Phyna admitted that her comments were flawed.

She wrote: “I don see am. Wetin I really talk nor good.”

Meanwhile, Phyna, has revealed why she stopped attending Church.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, in the latest episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna, claimed many of the Pope’s reforms influenced her decision to stop going to Church.

Phyna explained she was a staunch Catholic member while growing up but no longer goes to Church due to the Pope’s reform on some Catholic doctrines.

The BBNaija star cum actress also expressed displeasure over Pope’s recent approval for Catholic priests to bless same-sex marriage.

She said, “I stopped going to Church. Initially, I was Catholic; that was my Church growing up, but things come dey go on. Pope don actually pass different kinds of things then wey no really sit right with me but this recent one of man and man fit come marry for not just any Church but Catholic Church, I just tell myself say no need.”