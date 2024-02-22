My Partner Does Not Need To Handle My Financial Needs – Phyna

Controversial BBNaija star and actress, Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has said that she is not fixated on finding a rich partner.

The reality TV star disclosed that being rich or wealthy isn’t one of the qualities she looks out for in a potential partner.

She insisted that what she needs is a loving and caring partner.

The hype woman explained that she can take care of her financial needs.

The thespian disclosed this in the latest episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna, which had singer, Khaid as a guest.

She said, “When it comes to my ideal partner, I don’t even want your money. As long as you love me, you care for me. Don’t worry, I will handle my financial needs.”

Phyna pointed out that some men are scared of dating a richer woman, which shouldn’t be so.

Her guest, Khaid said he wouldn’t hesitate to take the offer of dating a wealthier woman, stressing that money is very important in a relationship.

He, however, said he would only accept if it doesn’t make the woman discriminate against him.