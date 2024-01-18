Pope’s Reforms Made Me Stop Going To Church – BBNaija’s Phyna

Winner of the Big Brother Naija’ Level Up’ edition, Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has revealed why she stopped attending Church.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, in the latest episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna, claimed many of the Pope’s reforms influenced her decision to stop going to Church.

Phyna explained she was a staunch Catholic member while growing up but no longer goes to Church due to the Pope’s reform on some Catholic doctrines.

The BBNaija star cum actress also expressed displeasure over Pope’s recent approval for Catholic priests to bless same-sex marriage.

She said, “I stopped going to Church. Initially, I was Catholic; that was my Church growing up, but things come dey go on. Pope don actually pass different kinds of things then wey no really sit right with me but this recent one of man and man fit come marry for not just any Church but Catholic Church, I just tell myself say no need.”

Meanwhile, Phyna has reacted to those questioning her claim that a man offered her N5 million for sex in a nightclub.

Naija News recalls that Phyna had sparked various reactions after claiming that she declined a N5 million offer for sex.

Many, including her colleague, DeeOne, expressed disbelief, challenging her to provide “evidence.”

Responding in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos, hosted by Tacha, the reality TV star argued that those doubting her were only doing so because the amount appeared huge to them.

She boasted that she didn’t think twice to reject the offer because N5 million is “change.”