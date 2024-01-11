How I handled Man Who Offered Me N5 Million For Sex – Phyna

Former Big Brother Naija reality show winner, Josephina Otabor, widely known as Phyna, shared a recent experience where a male fan proposed to offer her N5 million for sex at a nightclub.

Phyna revealed that she firmly turned down the proposal and instructed the man to leave her presence.

She brought up this incident while expressing her frustration with the tendency to label reality stars as “runs girls” (sex workers) on the latest episode of her podcast, “Spill With Phyna,” where she had Uriel as a guest.

She said, “I went to a club one day, club wey be say I dey ball. I dey turn up by myself. One guy just come with chains all over his neck and said, ‘Hi, Phyna. I am your fan. I want to take a picture.’ We took pictures. And then he was like, ‘Can I spend the night with you for N5 million?’

“I looked at him and asked him to call his account number for me to credit him N5 million so he can leave. And he was like, ‘No, I’m sorry, that’s not what..’ And I asked him to leave my presence.”

Her guest on the show, Uriel, claimed that “the narrative of Big Brother girls being into runs or collecting monies for favours is something that comes with the platform. The organisers already highlighted it. They already put it out there.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, Phyna rebuffed: “I’m not sure it’s the platform. Because the platform is not asking you to sell your body or do high-class runs.”