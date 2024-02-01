Why I Want To Marry A Yoruba Man With Shallipopi Vibe – Phyna

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ edition, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed why she would love to marry a Yoruba man like Nigerian rapper, Shallipopi.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, during an Instagram live session with her fans, said she would have loved to marry a man from the Southeast, but they usually have interference in their family affair.

According to Phyna, she would like to spend the rest of her life with someone who has similar traits to her instead of a quiet man.

She said, “I want to marry a lively person like me, someone that you wouldn’t easily know that we are husband and wife. I want to marry someone that is my spec, someone that we are alike. Someone who has a Shallipopi vibe.

“Everyone has their choice, I don’t want a quiet man. Before I wanted a quiet man but I changed my mind. I want to marry someone that is like me.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would have liked an Igbo man, but the last Igbo man I was with (laughs). Igbo men I feel like their family are too involved in their business. I think I would rather go for an Edo man of Yoruba man, I like Yoruba, I have always wanted to get married to a Yoruba man.”