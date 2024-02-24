‘No Man Has Lavished Money On Me In A Relationship – BBNaija Phyna

Winner of the Big Brother Naija’ Level Up’ edition, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has claimed that no man has lavished money on her in a relationship.

Naija News recalls that Phyna sparked mixed reactions in January after claiming in an episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna, that she declined a N5 million offer for sex.

Speaking in a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos, Phyna said she blatantly rejected the N5 million offered her by a male fan for coitus because she does not engage in “runs.”

According to her, she prefers to date someone genuinely and not for material purposes.

The reality TV star also claimed that she had never dated a man who was richer than her, even before fame, adding she had always financially supported her past relationship.

She said, “These were my reasons for turning down the rowdy fan’s N5m offer for sex: Number one, I don’t do runs. I can’t date someone just because he bought me a car. I prefer to date genuinely. We will be friends.

“As a matter of fact, I have never dated a man who is richer than me. Even before I won the Big Brother Naija show, I didn’t date any rich guy. I have always been hard working even while in school. In my previous relationships, I have always been the one supporting financially. No man has really lavished money on me in a relationship.”