Delta Police Arrest Woman Who Dumped One-Year-Old Son Inside Well

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old woman, Sofia Nkwo, on Thursday, accusing her of the tragic killing of her one-year-old son.

Naija News understands that the 24-year-old woman allegedly dumped her one year and a month old baby in a well along the Araya Community’s road in Isoko South Local Government Area.

The woman confessed to killing her son because she couldn’t take care of him anymore after the father rejected the child.

During the parade of suspects at the police headquarters in Asaba, Delta State’s capital, Commissioner of Police Abaniwonda Olufemi publicly criticized the woman’s despicable actions.

According to the State Police chief, children playing near the tree made the grim discovery of the abandoned child floating in the well.

Olufemi said, “On April 28, 2024, a case of infanticide was reported at Oleh Division, that a suspect named Sofia Nkwor 24, from Isoko south LGA, dump her child of one year and four month old in a well along the road in Araya community Isoko south LGA.

“Children who went to play around the tree discovered the abandoned child floating on the well. The mother Sofia Nkwor was immediately arrested and she stated that she dumped the child on 26th April 2024.”