Champions League Team Of The Week: Vinicius Rated Highest

After leading Real Madrid to record a 2-2 draw at Allianz Arena on Tuesday, May 1, Vinicius Junior ended the week as the highest-rated player in the UEFA Champions League team of the week.

Recall that Vinicius Junior scored two goals which proved sufficient enough for Real Madrid to pick up at least a point against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Vinicius’ outstanding performance earned him an outstanding 13-point rating and also earned him a place in the attacking lineup of the UCL team of the week.

The player who had the closest ratings to Vinicius Junior is Borussia Dortmund defender, Mats Hummels. He finished the Champions League week with ten points.

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid is the player with the lowest ratings (5 points) in the UEFA Champions League team of the week. And the biggest absentee on the team is Paris Saint Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe whose team suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Dortmund on Wednesday.

The most interesting aspect of the Champions League team of the week is that the entire defence line of the team is made up of Borussia Dortmund players including the goalkeeper.

Due to their outstanding display against PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, Dortmund have six different players in the team of the week.

Below is the full Champions League team of the week released by UEFA earlier today, May 2, 2024.

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 7 points

Defenders

Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 12 points

Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 10 points

Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) – 9 points

Ian Maatsen (Dortmund) – 6 points

Midfielders

Konrad Laimer (Bayern) – 7 points

Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 7 points

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – 5 points

Forwards

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 13 points

Niclas Füllkrug (Dortmund) – 6 points

Harry Kane (Bayern) – 6 points