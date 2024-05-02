Sports
Champions League Team Of The Week: Vinicius Rated Highest
After leading Real Madrid to record a 2-2 draw at Allianz Arena on Tuesday, May 1, Vinicius Junior ended the week as the highest-rated player in the UEFA Champions League team of the week.
Recall that Vinicius Junior scored two goals which proved sufficient enough for Real Madrid to pick up at least a point against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.
Vinicius’ outstanding performance earned him an outstanding 13-point rating and also earned him a place in the attacking lineup of the UCL team of the week.
The player who had the closest ratings to Vinicius Junior is Borussia Dortmund defender, Mats Hummels. He finished the Champions League week with ten points.
Toni Kroos of Real Madrid is the player with the lowest ratings (5 points) in the UEFA Champions League team of the week. And the biggest absentee on the team is Paris Saint Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe whose team suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Dortmund on Wednesday.
The most interesting aspect of the Champions League team of the week is that the entire defence line of the team is made up of Borussia Dortmund players including the goalkeeper.
Due to their outstanding display against PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, Dortmund have six different players in the team of the week.
Below is the full Champions League team of the week released by UEFA earlier today, May 2, 2024.
Goalkeeper
Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 7 points
Defenders
Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 12 points
Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 10 points
Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) – 9 points
Ian Maatsen (Dortmund) – 6 points
Midfielders
Konrad Laimer (Bayern) – 7 points
Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 7 points
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – 5 points
Forwards
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 13 points
Niclas Füllkrug (Dortmund) – 6 points
Harry Kane (Bayern) – 6 points