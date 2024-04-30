11 Clubs That Have Booked Their Spots In 2024/2025 Champions League Season (Full List)

At least eleven (11) European clubs are already guaranteed a place in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League competition.

The clubs have already guaranteed their spots in next season’s Champions League based on the guaranteed positions they will finish in their various leagues.

They include Arsenal and Manchester City from the English Premier League, Real Madrid and Barcelona (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich (Germany), Inter Milan and AC Milan (Italy), PSV and Feyenoord (Netherlands), Paris Saint-Germain (France).

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League will be the first under the new 36-team league phase format.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United player, Gary Neville has insisted that Chelsea forward, Nicolas Jackson has a lot to give despite how he often misses big chances.

Nicolas Jackson is believed to be one of the reasons Chelsea are struggling this season. Unfortunately, the Stamford Bridge-based side currently lacks a better striker than him.

Christopher Nkunku, who Chelsea signed from RB Leipzig with the hope of using him as a striker, has been battling with different degrees of injuries.

Nicolas Jackson, who joined the Blues from Villarreal last summer, has been so bad in terms of converting chances that he is ranked third on the list of players who have missed big chances this season. He has missed a total of 21 big chances so far this season.

Despite that, Neville said on his podcast that he likes the 22-year-old Senegalese forward but noted that he ought not to be Chelsea’s first-choice striker.