Arsenal Starting Line Up For Champions League Clash With Bayern Munich (Full Squad)

Advertisement

Arsenal has released the team’s lineup ahead of the much-anticipated UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

According to the released team list, Kiwior will play at left-back, Martinelli will be on the wings while Havertz leads the line for the game to be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Raya will also maintain his position in the goalpost while Ramsdale remains on the bench.

See the full squad list.

Bayern Munich To Throw Everything At Arsenal As Five Players Return To Training

Bayern Munich are set to throw everything at Arsenal as they prepare for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash.

Bayern Munich are on the verge of finishing the 2023-2024 season campaign without a major title for the first time in decades. Their surest means of winning a major title this season is to beat Arsenal and win subsequent games in the Champions League campaign.

Note that Bayern Munich have lost out on all their domestic titles including the German Bundesliga for the first time in over a decade. Bayer Leverkusen are currently topping them with a massive 13-point gap.

Before their 3-2 league defeat to Heidenheim on Saturday, April 6, there were reports that five of their star players, Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané, Noussair Mazraoui, and Alex Pavlović could miss the Champions League quarter-final first leg clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9.

However, about a day before the game, Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano shared on Instagram that the aforementioned players have resumed training today, April 8.