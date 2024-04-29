I Rap Better Than Olamide – Oladips

Controversial Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, has claimed that he is a better rapper than Olamide.

He stated that he was inspired by the YBNL boss, but he is better than him.

The rapper stated this during an interactive session with fans on X platform on Monday.

A fan asked, “Who is your idol?” to which Oladips replied, “Olamide! But I rap pass am.”

Naija News recalls that Oladips recently expressed disappointment over the disbelief of his “death and resurrection.”

His management announced that the rapper died on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

It was later discovered that Oladips was still alive, promoting rumours that he “faked” his death.

However, in a recent interview with Hip TV, the rapper insisted that he died and resurrected.

‘Olamide Has Helped Me More Than My Mother’ – Bella Shmurda

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has expressed gratitude to veteran Nigerian rapper cum YBNL Nation boss, Olamide, over the contributions made to his musical career.

Naija News recalls that the singer gained prominence after he featured Olamide in the remix of his song’ Vision 2020,’ which became a hit.

He said, “If my children ask me who helped me, I’ll mention Olamide first before I mention my mother.

“Olamide is the only top artiste that is successful internationally and still supporting African music awards.

“Others won’t want to come for Headies Award but they can spend millions to go to the Grammys.”