Those Who Are Close To Me Know That I ‘Died And Resurrected’ – Rapper, Oladips

Popular Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, better known as Oladips, has expressed disappointment over the disbelief of his fake ‘death and resurrection’.

Naija News recalls that on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Oladips’ management announced that the rapper had died, and it was later discovered that the rapper was still alive.

Oladips reportedly faked his death to promote a new song and generate traffic.

However, in a recent interview with Hip TV, the rapper insisted that he died and resurrected, stressing that those close to him can attest to it.

According to Oladips, despite his efforts to explain his death and resurrection, many still perceived it as a prank and there is nothing he can do about it.

He said, “I came back to life to see all the chaos and disbelief. But what can I do? What has happened has happened.

“How many people can I sit with and explain to? Because, obviously, a lot of people still think my death is a prank.

“Every time I tried to explain that it was a near-death experience and not a prank, people always show disbelief. But those who are close to me know that I died and resurrected.”