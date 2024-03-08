‘I Used To Perform For N200 Before Olamide Paved Way For Me’ – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has credited veteran Nigerian rapper, Olamide, for his success.

Naija News reports that Portable expressed gratitude to Olamide in a post on his TikTok account while narrating how his music took a different turn after Olamide paved the way for him.

The ‘Zazu Ze’ crooner stated he would still have been on the street if not for Olamide, who showed him love in the music industry.

Reflecting on his journey from the streets to prominence, Portable said he usually performed for a ridiculous amount of N200 at events before Olamide’s intervention.

He said; “I would have still been on the streets if not for Olamide, I went to London to collaborate with the best rapper in the UK and it’s all thanks to Olamide. He told me that I was gonna make it even when nobody believed in me. And I have made it bigger than I ever thought.

“Olamide is a boss and I respect him so much. He sponsored me without asking for anything in return. Olamide is the only guy in the music industry that showed me love.

“Olamide paved the way for me, and God used him to bless me. I’m from the streets, I used to perform for N200 but I thank God for sending Olamide to me.”