The Word Boss Doesn’t Exist In My Dictionary, I’m A Leader – Olamide

Nigerian rapper and YBNL executive, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide, has declared that he doesn’t operate like a boss.

According to him, he prefers being a leader and guiding other people to move ahead and be successful in life.

Speaking during a recent interview, Olamide noted that he sees everyone around him as brothers and sisters rather than workers under him.

His words: “The word boss doesn’t exist in my dictionary, cause I see everybody around me like brothers. my sisters and all that it is not about me being a boss but a leader, the role of a leader is to lead so that other people can move ahead and progress in life.”

‘I Used To Perform For N200 Before Olamide Paved Way For Me’ – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has credited veteran Nigerian rapper, Olamide, for his success.

Naija News reports that Portable expressed gratitude to Olamide in a post on his TikTok account while narrating how his music took a different turn after Olamide paved the way for him.

The ‘Zazu Ze’ crooner stated he would still have been on the street if not for Olamide, who showed him love in the music industry.

Reflecting on his journey from the streets to prominence, Portable said he usually performed for a ridiculous amount of N200 at events before Olamide’s intervention.