‘Olamide Has Helped Me More Than My Mother’ – Bella Shmurda

Nigerian singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has expressed gratitude to veteran Nigerian rapper cum YBNL Nation boss, Olamide, over the contributions made to his musical career.

Naija News recalls that the singer gained prominence after he featured Olamide in the remix of his song’ Vision 2020,’ which became a hit.

Speaking on the latest episode of the London 90 podcast, the ‘Adura’ crooner said that if his children asked who helped him, he would mention Olamide before his mother.

Shmurda noted that Olamide is the only successful African artiste who still supports African award shows.

According to him, many Nigerian singers do not support the Headies Award but spend millions to attend the Grammys.

He said, “If my children ask me who helped me, I’ll mention Olamide first before I mention my mother.

“Olamide is the only top artiste that is successful internationally and still supporting African music awards.

“Others won’t want to come for Headies Award but they can spend millions to go to the Grammys.”

Meanwhile, Bella Shmurda, has stated that he stopped smoking marijuana due to anxiety.

Naija News reports that Bella Shmurda detailed that he stopped smoking weed four years ago because he was “scared of the future.”

He further disclosed that he, however, still smokes cigarettes.

He stated that, in contrast to assertions that marijuana use fosters creativity, it wasn’t fostering his own creativity.