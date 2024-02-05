Davido, Burna Boy, Asake Other Nigerian Artistes Miss Out On Grammy Wins

Nigerian artists nominated in various categories of the Grammy awards have failed to win an award for any of the categories that they bagged a nomination for.

Naija News recalls that there were excitements when Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, and Olamide were all nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards.

Davido, who received three nominations in his debut, joined Burna Boy, who received four nominations.

Olamide, Arya Starr, and Asake each received one nomination.

Together with South African singer, Tyla, they were all nominated in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category.

Burna Boy and Davido also bagged nominations for the Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance categories.

Burna Boy received a fourth nomination for the 66th Grammy Awards, this time for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

However, at the awards on Sunday, none of the Nigerian quintets won in any of the categories they were nominated on.

South African artist Tyla received the 2024 Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles during the Grammy Award Premiere Ceremony.

She defeated Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, Ahmed Ololade, also known as Asake to clinch the award.

The category was won by Tyla’s “Water,” which triumphed over Davido’s Unavailable, Asake’s Amapiano, Burna Boy’s City Boy and Ayra Starr’s Rush.