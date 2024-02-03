It Is Because I Was Popular Zazu Blew Worldwide And Olamide Helped Me – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, widely recognized as Portable, has proudly claimed that his song, ‘Zazu,’ gained worldwide recognition before Olamide collaborated on the remix in 2021.

He emphasized that Olamide wouldn’t have assisted him if he hadn’t already gained popularity and if his song hadn’t gone viral.

In the latest episode of the Bae U Barbi show, Curiosity Made Me Ask; Portable also refuted claims suggesting that he has solely relied on the success of ‘Zazu’ since rising to fame.

He emphasized that he has released other hit songs and two albums since then.

He said, “Since we dropped ‘Zazu’ with Baddo [Olamide], that one has gone. I am the one they [fans] are listening to, I am dropping back to back. If you don’t drop again, they will forget you. If I don’t drop again, they won’t hear me. That is why I am putting in more energy.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is because I was popular that Olamide helped me. If I wasn’t popular, they won’t help me. ‘Zazu’ blew worldwide. My freestyle went viral.“