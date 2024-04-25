Lagos Workers Have Been Earning Minimum Of ₦70,000 Since January – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Thursday that workers in the state have been receiving an additional ₦35,000 wage allowance since January.

Naija News reports that this increase effectively doubles the minimum wage for many, raising the lowest salary from ₦35,000 to a substantial ₦70,000.

During a press briefing, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted his administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of public servants amid the prevailing economic challenges.

“The civil servant and all public officers in Lagos know that since January, we have continued to pay the wage allowance of a minimum of ₦35,000 over and above what they were earning before,” the Governor stated.

He emphasized that the increase reflects the government’s dedication to supporting its workforce during these difficult times.

In addition to the wage increment, the Governor unveiled plans to introduce a new minimum wage scheme soon, promising further benefits for the state’s public sector workers.

The announcement was part of a broader discussion on measures the Lagos State Government is taking to alleviate economic hardship for its citizens.

Among these initiatives is the distribution of food items to 500,000 households across the state, a move aimed at addressing residents’ immediate food security challenges.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also discussed the ‘Ounje Eko’ initiative, which was established to combat rising food prices by offering discounted food items.

“We created 59 makeshift markets outside of the regular markets out of our 57 local government and local council development areas and made it Sunday-Sunday market,” he explained.

This initiative aims to make affordable food available every day of the week in easily accessible locations.