₦8.7 Million Recovered In Abuja-Kaduna Expressway Accident Scene

The Kaduna Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reported that a fatal accident took place on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to three others.

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, informed the press that a sum of ₦8.7 million was recovered from the accident scene.

According to Nadabo, the crash occurred on Wednesday night at Olam on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway at approximately 23:01 hrs.

He further explained that a Golf salon car with the registration number SBG 87 XB, which was travelling from Minna in Niger, collided with an unnumbered trailer heading towards Kaduna.

“Initial investigation revealed that the cause of the crash is over speeding, fatigue and loss of control. A rescue team from RS1.16 Kakau conducted the rescue.

”Further investigation shows that six people were involved in the crash, three sustained various degrees of injury, while one person, who is the driver, lost his life.

“The injured were conveyed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna for further treatment,” the FRSC command confirmed, noting that the recovered money is with the Command pending the owner’s identification.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian police officer known as Inspector Sunday Baba was killed by suspected armed robbers during a robbery incident in Rumuolumeni, Rivers State, on Wednesday night.

This information was verified by the state police command through its official social media account.

The command mourned the death of the deceased, recognized as a brave individual, who met his untimely end while on duty.

The command wrote: “Yesterday night, Inspr Sunday Baba, a brave police officer serving at Rumuolumeni, Rivers State, lost his life on duty.

“Though the perpetrators fled, we recovered their vehicle. It’s sad that being a police officer means leaving home in good health, never certain of your return.”