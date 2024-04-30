Tragedy As UniAbuja Female Student Dies In Car Accident

A female student at the University of Abuja, Murjanatu Zubairu, has tragically passed away in a car accident on the Lugbe – Airport Road in Abuja.

The deceased was a 400-level student in the Department of Arts Education within the Faculty of Education.

Naija News understands that after leaving home for school last Friday, Zubairu’s whereabouts were unknown until Monday when her uncle, Zubairu Yewuti, who is a former vice chairman of Kwali Area Council of the FCT, confirmed her death to journalists.

He shared that the family received the heartbreaking news from Murjanatu’s family, who informed them that the accident occurred last Friday.

“They visited the mortuary at the University of Abuja, Teaching Hospital where her corpse was found,” Yewuti told Daily Trust in a telephone conversation.

According to him, the family of the deceased had organized plans to collect the body of the deceased student from the morgue in order to conduct a respectful burial.

Yewuti noted that the incident took place on Friday at 8:34 p.m. and involved a Toyota Sharon bus near the Dunamis Church along Airport Road.

He said the bus, travelling at high speed, unexpectedly caught fire, resulting in the immediate death of four individuals, including Zubairu.

Earlier, Yewuti said the girl’s parents contacted him first to find out if he knew of her whereabouts. However, efforts to reach her mobile number were futile.

He said, “It was her parents who called me to find out if Murjanatu came to my place, as efforts to reach her on the phone remained futile since she left home at Piwoyi on her way to school. I told them she didn’t come to my house. I also tried to reach her phone but it was switched off.”

Yewuti noted that after a while, the family reported the incident to both the university management and security agencies.

Confirming the accident in a statement on Monday, the Lugbe Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Commander, Sunday Ajokotola, said, “Before our rescue team arrived at the scene, six people among the 10 inside the bus that sustained burns were rescued by the Airforce personnel who were treated in their hospital.

“Our men arrived at the scene and evacuated the four others, including a female that got burnt beyond recognition, to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital’s morgue in Gwagwalada on that same Friday night.”