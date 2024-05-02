BREAKING: UniAbuja ASUU Commences Indefinite Strike Action

The University of Abuja’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commenced an indefinite strike to raise awareness about issues affecting the union.

The union declared its intention to commence the strike on Thursday following its congress, which took place at the Permanent Site of the institution.

The Chairman of the branch, Sylvanus Ugoh, informed LEADERSHIP in an interview that the union had decided to initiate a total and indefinite strike immediately.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared its intention to organize a nationwide protest on May 7, 2024, to address the prolonged issues of fuel scarcity and the electricity crisis plaguing the country.

Naija News reports that the decision, prompted by the government’s failure to tackle these pressing concerns effectively, aims to voice the frustrations of the student community across Nigeria.

In a statement released to the press by the Senate President of NANS, Akinteye Babatunde, the association expressed its disappointment over the continued hardships imposed on students due to the ongoing energy crises.

The student body asserts that Kyari and Adelabu’s leadership has led to severe mismanagement of vital energy resources, further plunging the nation into turmoil.

The protest is strategically planned to co-occur across various zones of the country to ensure maximum participation and visibility.