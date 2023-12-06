ASUU Alerts Tinubu: Public Universities Suffering From Frustration, Mass Resignations

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urgently brought to the attention of President Bola Tinubu the widespread frustration and mass resignation crisis that has afflicted public universities.

The Union expressed concern on Tuesday, highlighting that numerous departments and units in Nigeria’s public universities are grappling with understaffing issues due to a surge in lecturer resignations seeking better opportunities elsewhere.

ASUU attributed the resignations to factors such as inadequate and delayed salaries, unpaid allowances, deficient infrastructure, and a lack of regard for the academic community.

The Chairman of ASUU at the University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, conveyed the distressing state of public universities during a conversation with journalists.

Professor Akinwole underscored the dire conditions faced by public universities, emphasizing the visible signs of stress and frustration evident on the faces of lecturers.

Akinwole said: “Vice Chancellors cannot single-handedly employ to replace staff as urgent as it is needed again. They have to contact Abuja for approval, which may take six months to a year, if not more, before they get approval. By this time, the best candidate has gone to a more serious country that respects quality. Sadly, people from the Ministry of Education to legislators themselves want to dictate who the universities should employ.“