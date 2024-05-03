Divisions Arise Among UniAbuja ASUU Members Over Strike

The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members are divided in their stance on the indefinite strike proclaimed by the union.

Naija News recalls that the Abuja chapter of ASUU announced its decision to go on strike on Thursday at the end of its congress held at the institution’s Permanent Site.

However, after the strike was declared on Thursday, lecturers, who identify as “Anti-strike ASUU Members,” distanced themselves from the action.

During the press conference announcing the strike, members of ASUU who were against the strike declared that they would not take part in it.

The Dean and former convener of ASUU National Political Committee, Abubakar Kari, along with the ex-Nigerian Ambassador to Japan and Head of Department (HOD) of Agriculture Engineering, Prof. M. Y. Gana, have expressed their concerns that a group of individuals, referred to as the “cabal,” are exerting undue influence over the local ASUU chapter led by Dr. Sylvanus.

According to Kari and Gana, this “cabal” is pushing for a strike, not for the benefit of ASUU members or the University of Abuja, but rather to serve their own interests.

Kari said, “Members of ASUU here, standing for several other members with like minds but unavoidably absent rise to reassure students, parents, and members of the public that we will protect the sanctity of the University of Abuja robust academic calendar and continue to work for the continuous opening of the university operations.

“We vehemently demand that ASUU must work for ASUU and not a hidden cabal who are out to take the university back to the inglorious pasts. A decision to go on an indefinite strike without at any point seeking members of ASUU’s vote for, or against is not the ASUU procedure for calling a strike.”

Kari stated that the so-called strike does not have the support of the majority of ASUU members and is therefore not valid.