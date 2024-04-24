Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 24th April, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 24th April 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Chargé d’affaires (en titre) CDAs and Consuls General.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed on Tuesday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.

The Minister urged the appointed Chargé D’affaires and Consuls General to serve as effective representatives of Nigeria, highlighting their crucial role in furthering President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic goals.

He emphasized the importance of remaining focused on their diplomatic duties as experienced diplomats, urging them to steer clear of engaging in political activities and instead rededicate themselves to the noble pursuit of diplomacy for the benefit of Nigeria’s progress and common good.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in connection with an ongoing investigation related to money laundering amounting to N8,069,176,864.00.

Naija News understands that the accused ex-Minister of Aviation appeared at the EFCC’s Federal Capital Territory Command around 1:00 pm on Tuesday.

According to sources, Sirika is being investigated for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to a company owned by his younger brother, Abubakar Sirika.

The contracts, worth over N8 billion, were awarded to Engirios Nigeria Limited for various aviation projects, including the construction of a terminal building at Katsina Airport and the procurement of aircraft and simulators for the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology.

Sources revealed told The PUNCH that Abubakar Sirika, who is also being held by the EFCC, has been cooperating with investigators and has provided valuable information on the financial activities of the Aviation Ministry during his brother’s tenure.

It is alleged that Abubakar transferred the funds paid to his company to various individuals and companies, with no trace of work done on any of the contract items.

The EFCC is investigating the Aviation Ministry for conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, contract inflation, criminal breaches of trust, and money laundering.

The Federal Government has announced a concessionary gas pricing for mobility Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) Michael Oluwagbemi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the initiative secured the discounted pricing from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) through a letter dated April 20 and sent by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Farouk Ahmed.

The PCNGI boss said NMPDRA has designated mobility CNG as a special status, which will serve as a subset of gas-to-commercial (GTC).

Oluwagbemi said this will grant access for CNG to Gas-Based Industry (GBI) pricing categorisation for an initial period of five years, and renewable for another five years, in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Oluwagbemi said the GBI pricing of $1.57 per one million thermal units (MMBtu) is set much lower than ordinary $2.42 and $2.92 for Power and Commercial buyers respectively.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a new selling price for its diesel and aviation fuel.

The company disclosed that diesel will now sell at ₦940 per litre while aviation fuel will sell at ₦980 per litre.

The price change of N940 is applicable to customers buying five million litres and above from the refinery while the price of N970 is for customers buying one million litres and above.

This was made known by the company’s Head of Communication, Anthony Chiejina, who explained that the new price is in consonance with the company’s commitment to cushion the effect of economic hardship in Nigeria.

Former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Ihedioha made this known in a resignation letter on Tuesday, addressed to the PDP chairman in Mbutu Ward, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

According to Ihedioha, who has been a member of the party since its inception in 1998, he has contributed immensely to its growth and evolution.

However, in recent times, his personal beliefs and the current trajectory of the opposition party have become increasingly divergent.

The former Governor lamented recent developments within the PDP, stating that it has deviated from its core principles.

Ihedioha also expressed concerns over the party’s inability to enact internal reforms, uphold its regulations, and effectively oppose the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The ex-Governor added that he would be dedicated to advancing democracy and good governance in the country despite his decision to resign from the PDP.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has made a bold declaration, stating that he will tender his resignation if he does not personally oversee the completion of the investigation into former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News reports that the EFCC Chairman disclosed that he made a direct phone call to Yahaya Bello, out of respect, urging him to appear before the commission to address the charges against him. Unfortunately, the former Kogi governor declined the invitation.

The EFCC chairman disclosed this in a chat with journalists at the EFCC Headquarters in the Jabi area of Abuja on Tuesday.

Olukoyede emphasized the importance of Nigerians supporting the EFCC in its efforts to combat corruption, stating that the agency’s failure would reflect negatively on the country as a whole.

He highlighted the positive impact of the EFCC’s ongoing efforts, which have contributed to the appreciation of the Naira and improved the foreign market.

The EFCC is seeking to arraign Bello on 19 counts of alleged money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds totaling N80.2 billion. Olukoyede vowed to prosecute Bello to a logical conclusion and bring to book all those who obstructed his arrest.

He reiterated that the EFCC will not relent in its efforts to sanitize the country, despite any attacks or obstacles.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has notified Bureau De Change (BDC) operators of the sale of $10,000 at the rate of ₦1,021/$1.

The notification of discounted sales was contained in a fresh statement by the apex bank to the BDC operators.

This move marks the second of such sale this month and the fourth in the current year which is aimed at addressing the retail-end market, particularly for transactions such as travel allowances, tuition fees, and medical payments.

This policy allows the CBN to sell a total of $10,000 to each eligible BDC, who in turn sell to end users with a maximum markup of 1.5% over the buying price in order to prevent price gouging and ensure that the benefits of the discounted rate are transferred to consumers needing foreign exchange for various personal transactions.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has officially served the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, with a copy of the charge sheet for alleged fraud amounting to ₦84 billion.

Naija News reports that the latest action was taken after Yahaya Bello’s absence in court, following an order by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges against Bello, which were served through his legal counsel, include 19 counts of alleged money laundering totalling ₦84bn.

In accordance with section 384 (4 and 5) of the Administrative and Criminal Justice Act 2015, the judge directed Bello’s lawyer, Abdulwahab Mohamed, to receive a copy of the charge on his behalf.

The court determined that if personal service of a legal process on a defendant is not possible, it can be done through substituted means. Justice Nwite also noted that the former governor’s failure to appear in court for his arraignment was evident.

Despite initially refusing to accept the charges and proof of evidence, Bello’s lawyer, Mohammed, was ultimately compelled to do so by Justice Nwite.

The judge denied the senior lawyer’s request for a junior lawyer, AI Musa, to accept the charges on behalf of the former governor.

The former director-general of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign, Doyin Okupe, has spoken about his and Peter Obi‘s relationship with the Labour Party, describing it as a “special purpose vehicle” (SPV) for the presidential election.

This statement was made during his appearance on Arise Television on Tuesday.

Okupe, who stepped down from his role in the party in January citing ideological differences, elaborated that neither he nor Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate in the last year’s election, were fully aligned with the party’s ideologies.

According to Okupe, his association with the LP effectively ended when Obi lost the presidential race, indicating a strategic rather than ideological commitment to the party.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has revealed that the agency has frozen about 300 accounts to ensure the safety of the foreign exchange market.

Naija News reports that the anti-graft agency boss disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists at the EFCC Headquarters.

Olukoyede said the Commission has discovered another worse scheme other than crypto trading platform Binance and its system.

According to him, the scheme popularly called the “P to P” peer- peer financial trading scheme has operated outside the official banking and financial corridors and there was a looming disaster that could further crashed the Naira value that has continued to gain.

“There are people in this country doing worse than Binance,” he said, adding that over $15 billion passed through one of the platforms in the last one year.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.