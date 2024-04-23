EFCC Freezes Over 300 Crypto Accounts After Binance Ban

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has revealed that the agency has frozen about 300 accounts to ensure the safety of the foreign exchange market.

Naija News reports that the anti-graft agency boss disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists at the EFCC Headquarters.

Olukoyede said the Commission has discovered another worse scheme other than crypto trading platform Binance and its system.

According to him, the scheme popularly called the “P to P” peer- peer financial trading scheme has operated outside the official banking and financial corridors and there was a looming disaster that could further crashed the Naira value that has continued to gain.

“There are people in this country doing worse than Binance,” he said, adding that over $15 billion passed through one of the platforms in the last one year.

In related news, the Kenya Police Service has successfully apprehended a senior executive of Binance, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who had been on the run, as efforts to extradite him to Nigeria gain momentum.

This development was confirmed by government sources on Sunday night, who spoke to Punch under the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on their authority to discuss the matter publicly.

One of the sources said, “Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, has been arrested by the Kenya Police Service, and he would be extradited to Nigeria this week by INTERPOL.”

Another source noted, “As we had said before that Anjarwalla would be extradited, he has been arrested in Kenya, and he’ll be extradited to Nigeria this week.”

Recall that the Federal Government revealed that it traced Anjarwalla to Kenya, following his escape from lawful custody in Nigeria.

A source that spoke on the development at the time said, “We have found him. We know where he is; he is in Kenya, and we’re working with the authorities to bring him back to Nigeria.

“All hands are on the deck, the government and all the security agencies are working hard in conjunction with the Kenyan authorities and INTERPOL, to ensure his return to Nigeria to face the charges brought against him.”