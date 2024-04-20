Ondo APC Primary: Aiyedatiwa In Early Lead

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa is in early lead in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election held across the 18 council areas of the state.

Naija News had earlier reported that the electoral process was characterised with protest, violence and call for the cancellation of the exercise.

Four of the governorship aspirants: Olusola Oke, Olugbenga Edema, Wale Akinterinwa, and Prof Dayo Faduyile – have kicked against the conduct of the exercise.

They alleged that electoral materials were not distributed to many of the 203 wards across the state.

Meanwhile, according to Vanguard, reports from across Ondo indicated that Governor Aiyedatiwa is comfortably leading the 15 other aspirants who participated in the contest.

Results coming in from council areas in the Central, South and Northern senatorial areas, showed that Aiyedatiwa beat the other contestants.

The results of the primary election, according to a committee member, would be announced later tonight or early tomorrow, Sunday.