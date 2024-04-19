‘There’s Nothing To Hide’ – Skiibii Speaks On Attempt To Kill Nigerian Influencer, Nickie Dabarbie For Ritual

Nigerian singer, Abbey Toyyib Elias, popularly known as Skiibii, has debunked claims of attempting to use Nigerian influencer, Precious Kingsley, also known as Nickie Dabarbie, for rituals.

Naija News reported that Nickie, in a series of posts shared on her Instagram page on Friday morning, April 19, accused Skiibi of attempting to kill her for money rituals.

However, in a post via his Instagram page on Friday evening, Skiibii described the accusation as false.

The singer noted that the allegation has been reported to the Nigerian Police and believes they would thoroughly investigate the issue.

He wrote, “I typically remain silent when people come for me in the media, but I feel it’s necessary to address recent events, especially when false information is being spread. I will no longer allow anyone to tarnish my image because they know Skiibii won’t run to the media to speak.

“Although I’ve remained silent on all issues to preserve peace, I believe it’s time to reconsider that approach. In due time, the truth will come to light. Firstly, I want to clarify that the narrative being circulated by people and various blog are complete false and the truth will come to light on all front.

“I have reported the incident to the Nigerian police because there’s nothing to hide and I trust thorough investigation. I will let the law take its course to the full measure this time. Thank you.”