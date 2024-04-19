Police Seal Off Benue APC Factional Secretariat

Tensions rose in Makurdi, the capital city of Benue State, as armed policemen sealed off the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Austin Agada.

The office, located along JS Tarka Way opposite the Railway Market, was closed off early on Friday morning, creating a stir among party members and local residents.

This police action coincides with the planned inauguration of members of the zoning committee by the Agada-led faction, which was scheduled to take place at the secretariat on the same day.

The Publicity Secretary of the Agada faction, Daniel Ihomun, expressed his concerns, suggesting that the sealing off “may not be unconnected with the inauguration of members of the zoning committee for the forthcoming local government election.”

According to Punch, policemen along with an Armored Personnel Vehicle were deployed to the site as early as 6 AM. Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, for comments were unsuccessful as her phone was not answered at the time of reporting.

The political atmosphere in Makurdi has been further complicated by the existence of two APC secretariats, each claiming legitimacy.

The other secretariat, led by Benjamin Omakolo, is located along Kashim Ibrahim Way.

In response to the developments, Terseer Agber, the Publicity Secretary of the Omakolo-led faction, issued a statement urging party members and the public to disregard the zoning committee constituted by the Agada-led group.