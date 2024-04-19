PDP To Elect New Chairman In August

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to elect a new national chairman in August 2024, Naija News understands.

This announcement follows the 98th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja yesterday, at which party stakeholders decided to extend Umar Damagum’s tenure as the party’s acting national chairman.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who serves as the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, shared this information with journalists during a press briefing held in Abuja yesterday.

He said: “In the next two months we will see a lot of activities, leadership is a responsibility. We said in September that we would have come out from our congresses.

“We will look at the issue of leadership and look at the issue of our constitution where it will be and we will do it without rancour.”

Mohammed emphasized that the smooth execution of the party’s NEC gathering demonstrated the absence of any disagreement or hostility within the leadership.

“It was planned that the party will have an explosion. PDP is more than that, we have gone beyond all these idiosyncrasies. This party is a united party that is guided by experience and constitutionality.

“There were a lot of permutations and mischievous thinking outside there. But we looked at all the issues and we worked along our guidelines and constitution. There is no problem or dissension and problem among members,” Premiumtimes quoted the PDP chieftain saying.

In his remark, the acting national chairman, Damagum, said that the leadership of the party was not a do-or-die affair.

“This is not a matter of life and death. I am still an elected member of this NEC. Even if I revert to deputy national chairman I’m still a member of NWC. The issue of surviving or not does not emerge,” he said.

There Is Need For Stability Within The PDP – Ologunagba

Furthermore, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, emphasized that the party’s leadership would be considered come August 2024.

“Our party emphasises the need for reconciliation and stability within the party at this time. Therefore, the issue of the National Chairman, Damagum, has been deferred to the next NEC meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for August 15th,” he said.

Ologunagba then announced the communique at the conclusion of the meeting, emphasizing that the NEC had instructed all organs, leaders, stakeholders, and members of the PDP to unite, set aside their disagreements, collaborate, and restore the PDP to power.

He mentioned that the NEC had reviewed and endorsed the nationwide timetable for the party’s congresses.

“NEC also approved the reconstitution of the Party Disciplinary and Reconciliation Committees to further ensure the stability of the party.

“Similarly, NEC approved the extension of the life of the Party Constitution Amendment Committee to allow it to receive new amendment proposals for inclusion in its deliberation and final report for consideration by NEC.

“NEC commended the efforts of the National Working Committee in its effort towards rebranding the party including the new look PDP Logo which is widely accepted by Party members and Nigerians in general.

“NEC charges all party members to continue to work together for the success of the PDP for the benefit of Nigerians and sustenance of Democracy in our country,” he said.