APC Refutes Claims Of Presidency’s Involvement In Ganduje’s Suspension

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially refuted allegations that the presidency played a role in the purported efforts to remove its National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, clarified the party’s stance during an appearance on Arise TV on Thursday.

The controversy began after the APC’s Kano State chapter, through its spokesperson Ahmad Aruwa, accused some elements within the presidency of undermining and conspiring against Ganduje.

Aruwa’s allegations, which were made in a viral video on social media, suggested a deep-seated plot within the higher echelons of power, implicating the presidency in the APC’s internal politics.

In the video, Aruwa also criticized President Bola Tinubu for his silence, noting that Ganduje had been instrumental in bolstering Tinubu’s presence in Kano during politically turbulent times, despite opposition from some grassroots politicians.

Responding to these allegations, Felix Morka stated that the claims made by the Kano APC did not reflect the official position of the national body of the party.

“Much as I can’t tell the context in which Aruwa made the claim, it was not a true reflection of things,” Morka emphasized, distancing the national leadership from the controversy.

He said, “First, I am just hearing about this. I didn’t monitor that information. I wouldn’t say much about it. I don’t know the context or circumstances in which he made those comments. But the national chairman of APC is still the national chairman and we have the leader of the party who is the president, who to the best of my knowledge recognises Ganduje as our national chairman. So nothing has shifted.

“We know that the individuals who are behind this move to suspend the national chairman are people without membership in the party and any form of authority. I am sure you saw yesterday that all of the executive committee and members of the ward were at the national headquarters of our party to physically denounce all of the activities that occurred.

“We are in a situation where some imposters and outsiders in the party are invoking legal processes to embarrass, create confusion, and disturb the peace of the party in Kano for no reason. From all indications, many of the members who were at that press conference where the announcement was made are individuals we profiled that are connected one way or the other with very senior officials of the NNPP.”