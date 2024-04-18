Police Apologizes Over Reports Of DJ Switch’s Arrest

The Lagos State Police Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, has apologised for the purported arrest of Nigerian female Disc Jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, better known as DJ Switch.

Naija News reported that news made rounds on Thursday morning alleging that DJ Switch was arrested for allegedly assaulting and obstructing police officers on duty.

DJ Switch was said to have reported a man who defrauded her to the police, demanding a recorded apology that must be published on social media, but the accused refused.

However, the police decided to take the matter to court since both parties were not bulging.

But the female disc jockey debunked the report in a post via her X handle, describing it as false.

In a terse statement on X, Hundeyin, who had spoken with some media outlets about the development, said there was a mixup from their end.

The police spokesman also offered an apology for the development.

He wrote, “There is a mixup from our end. Arrested person is DJ Commissioner Wysei not DJ Switch.

“Apologies for all inconveniences to a few media outfits like Lindaikeji, BBC and TVC that I gave confirmation this morning. Apologies to DJ Switch too.”