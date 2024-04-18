DJ Switch Speaks On Arrest By Lagos Police

Popular Nigerian female Disc Jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, better known as DJ Switch, has debunked reports of being arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

Naija News reports that reports made rounds on Thursday morning alleging that DJ Switch was arrested for allegedly assaulting and obstructing police officers on duty.

DJ Switch was said to have reported a man who defrauded him to the police, demanding a recorded apology that must be published on social media, but the accused refused.

However, the female disc jockey debunked the report in a post via her X handle, describing it as false.

She wrote, “Good morning all. I was woken up by a barrage of calls and text this morning. I wondered why because I know today is not my birthday. Only to find that I, have been arrested 🫤.

“One of the links that was sent to me alleged that I had assaulted the police. Now, while I am not a fan of many of our police men and women, I do not condone nor do I support violence against the police.

“Our blogs have such an unhealthy appetite for traffic that they can’t even spend the transport fare it would cost them to go investigate and make certain of the news they share to the public. These false reporting is dangerous and negatively shapes narratives.

“Many people want so badly to believe I am just like those I’ve fought against or believing that I have sacrificed all I have ever worked for just to bring down Nigeria. This is false.

“That being said, my lawyers have screenshotted every blog they can find this false news and this is defamation of my character. These blogs have till end of day to take down this false news and kindly replace with a post correcting their mistake. I am not looking for cheap publicity, I hate clout chasing and I actually am not an ass because I was advised to sue immediately which would cost them all a lot. So please do the needful and let us learn.”