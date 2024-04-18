PDP NEC Meeting: Any Attempt To Undermine Constitution Will Spell Doom – Chidoka

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has warned that any attempt to undermine the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting would spell doom for the party.

Naija News reports that the PDP NEC meeting slated for today would decide the fate of the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, among other things.

Recall that Damagum, who was the PDP Deputy National Chairman, North, emerged as the acting National Chairman of the party following the indefinite suspension of Iyorchia Ayu, in March 2023 by a court in Benue State.

While some of the party’s stakeholders believe that a member from the North Central must be elected to complete Ayu’s tenure as stipulated in the party’s constitution, others have backed Damagum to continue in his position.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, Chidoka said any attempt by the PDP NEC to undermine the party’s constitution may lead to a “disaster that could sink the ship of the party”.

The former minister said the party must return to the role of providing good governance to its states and principled opposition that Nigerians can trust and stop behaving like puppets.

He said, “If the party fails to uphold its constitutionality and respect for its rules at the NEC meeting, then I and other progressive members will not hesitate to lead the pallbearers to the funeral of the party as we know it.

“The party must put an end to its submission to filthy lucre and macabre dancing to the music of unprincipled pipers.

“It must return to the role of providing good governance to its states and principled opposition that Nigerians can trust.

“If the party’s ship is not steered away from the gigantic iceberg prominent on its path, the consequences will be dire.

“It is a matter of grave urgency to save the soul of the party that ushered and stabilised democracy in Nigeria.”