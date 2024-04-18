Gunmen Kill ARTMA Official In Anambra

Gunmen killed an official of the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency, ARTMA, in Awka.

According to DAILY POST, this development unfolded shortly after another individual succumbed to fatal gun violence at Aroma junction on Wednesday evening.

A source claimed that the incident occurred near a motor park used by commuters travelling from Awka to Nnewi.

“The man who was killed is an ARTMA official. He stopped some people who were driving a Toyota Sienna vehicle with tinted glasses, and the people shot him and drove off.

“It happened just close to me as I was boarding a vehicle this morning to go to Nnewi,” the source said.

While there have been reports of cult-related killings in Awka since the Easter period, it remains unclear if Thursday morning’s incident was connected to cultism.

The Anambra State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, had not yet responded to the killing at the time of reporting.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State’s Tsafe Local Government Area, Musa Ille, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be terrorists.

The deceased was reportedly killed by terrorists on Monday, right in front of his home in Tsafe.

“The late Musa Ille was one of our good and God fearing neighbors, he was killed him in front of his house,” a resident told SaharaReporters.