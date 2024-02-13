Police Arrest Four Suspects For Alleged Assault On Adamawa Commissioner

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested four individuals for reportedly assaulting the state’s Commissioner of Environment, Muhammed Sadiq, and stealing his official vehicle along with other belongings.

Naija News gathered that the authorities also recovered a stolen Toyota Hilux, a Beretta pistol, three live rounds of ammunition, two anti-tracking devices, phones, and foreign currency.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, the arrested suspects are identified as Salihu Buhari, aged 38, and Abdullahi Abubakar, aged 35, both from Garoua in the Cameroon Republic; Isa Adamu, aged 55, from Tudun Wada, Sokoto State; and Mustapha Muhammed, aged 47, from Lelewalji, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Nguroje revealed that the suspects were captured by a collaborative effort of police operatives from Girei Divisional Police Headquarters on Monday following their assault on the Commissioner earlier in the day.

Subsequently, the Commissioner was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

The operation’s success was attributed to a policing strategy aimed at combating various criminal activities, including armed robbery, gang violence, and kidnapping, both within and outside the state capital.

Meanwhile, the police in Anambra state, have arrested two prominent leaders of cult groups in the state.

According to the police spokesperson in Anambra state, Tochukwu Ikenga, these recently captured cult leaders are responsible for several killings in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The arrested suspects have been identified as 25-year-old Chitana Oha and 24-year-old Ifeanyi Okonkwo, both of whom are male.

They were apprehended during a special operation carried out by the Police Crack Squad, which was deployed to the council area by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, for the protection of residents during and after the Yuletide season.

Naija News gathered that the suspects were arrested at their hideout in Okija, within the same local government area.

Ikenga, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, stated that the police commissioner, Adeoye, has promised to end cult-related killings in Ihiala communities, just as he eradicated the menace in Awka.

He further directed the crack squad to eliminate all cultists operating in the area.

The police commissioner reassured residents of Anambra state that their security and safety is a top priority for the police in the state, and they will continue to do everything in their power to ensure it.