Scores Killed As Violence Breaks Out In Anambra Communities

Anambra State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the chaotic event that led to the death of a yet-to-be-confirmed number of residents in the Omor and Anaku communities.

Naija News learnt that violence broke out between the two neighbouring communities in the Ayamelum Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Confirming the incident amid sketchy information, the state police command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, said security operatives had been deployed to the area to contain the situation.

“Following the distress call received in the early hours of today 6/2/2023 from Omor and Anaku in Ayamelum LGA, the joint task force comprising of Police and military has been deployed to the area,” Ikenga reportedly told TheCable.

“The presence of these security forces has reinforced the security of life and properties and enhanced the provision of law and order in the area,” he added.

He, however, noted that details about the incident are still unclear as of reporting time, noting that patrols/operations are still ongoing and the situation is being monitored.

Naija News understands that both communities have been involved in conflict said to be linked to land disputes.

The speaker of the Anambra house of assembly, Uche Okafor, was said to have taken some actions in 2021 through a delegation to end a crisis involving both communities.