Tragedy As Gunmen Kill Three Policemen At Checkpoint In Anambra

Some unknown gunmen have gunned down three police officers in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.

Naija News understands that the gunmen invaded the area on Thursday and opened fire on the officers who were at a checkpoint along Umunze-Ihite road in the community.

Confirming the sad incident, Anambra Police Spokesperson, Tochuckwu Ikenga, said the gunmen invaded the community unknowingly to the police officers.

Ikenga noted that the attacks are part of the prices security officers pay in the line of duty, stressing that a manhunt for the attackers has commenced.

However, he said the police command was undeterred by the attacks and will continue to ensure that the state is safe and free of criminals.

“The reinforcement teams are already in the area and the manhunt for the assailants is ongoing while joint security patrols have been intensified in the area,” he said.

