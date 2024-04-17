NCS Moves Bobrisky From Ikoyi Prison To Another Facility

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) has reportedly transferred embattled cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, from the Ikoyi Correctional Center to the Kirikiri Prison.

Naija News recalls that Bobrisky, a controversial figure, was sentenced last week to a six-month jail term for abusing the Naira.

A reliable source, an official of the NCS, told LEADERSHIP that the popular cross-dresser is presently held at the Kirikiri Prison and was discreetly transferred last weekend to Kirikiri.

He stated, “It is procedural that he is moved to Kirikiri since it is an expansive prison compared to what we have here,” adding that due to security reasons, Okuneye was quietly moved to the facility where he will serve his term.

The source confirmed that the convict had been taken to the male cell with other inmates “and so he will be treated as a normal inmate,” he said.

While sentencing Bobrisky on Friday, April 12, 2024, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos State said the verdict would serve as a deterrent to others who are fond of abusing and mutilating the naira.

Bobrisky is being identified as a male based on his admission at the court last week, and according to reports, there is no realignment of gender or genital organs.