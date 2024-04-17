Bobrisky: Nigerians React To Cubana Chief Priest’s Arraignment And Bail Over Naira Abuse

Nigerians on X have expressed mixed reactions over the arrangement and bail of celebrity businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, over Naira abuse.

Naija News reported that Cubana Chief Priest earlier entered a ‘not guilty’ plea to charges of tampering and abusing the naira during his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday.

The socialite and businessman faced three counts of naira abuse stemming from his actions at some social events and was charged before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos by the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Cubana Chief Priest was later granted a bail of ₦10 million with two sureties in like sum by the court after pleading not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Recall that controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was arraigned and charged with abuse of the Naira and was sentenced to six months in prison with no fine option.

The situation of Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest, who were faced with a similar situation, has got many Nigerians talking with the court judgement.

@Acedouglas1 wrote: “Bobrisky’s lawyer really set him up by advising him to plead guilty. Them for plead not guilty, make court admit am to bail.”

@47kasz wrote: “I’m starting to believe there was more to jailing bobrisky than mutilation of naira cos if the court can grant Cubana chief priest bail for the same offence then why is Bobrisky jailed for 6 months. I dont support Bob but let’s be fr”

@abazwhyllzz wrote: “Bobrisky said he is guilty and they arrested him. Cubana chief priest said he is not guilty and they released him Try dey lie no be every truth go set you free”

@Olamide0fficial wrote: “Bobrisky got 6 months jail, Cuban Chief Priest got 10million naira fine for the same offense. This life is not balanced.”

@dondekojo wrote: “No Mugshot for Cubana Chief Priest, no mockery on EFCC pages. Nothing. Entire charade is just to prove to gullible people that they didn’t target Bobrisky, even at that they are failing.”

@AfamDeluxo wrote: “They used Bobrisky to set precedence for their real intent. What a country. Y’all be safe out there.”

@Shehusky wrote: “Cubana Chief Priest committed the same offense as Bobrisky but Cubana was released on bail while Bob was jailed. We told you guys that Bobrisky is a victim of a deeper conspiracy and not just naira mutilation. I’m vindicated.”

@Deyvxxd_ wrote: “Cubana Chief Priest has been granted 10M Naira bail after he pleaded not guilty, Bobrisky rush go plead Guilty.”