Yoruba Nation Agitators Met Something That Was Beyond Their Control – Makinde Praises Nigerian Army

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has praised the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for keeping the peace in the state.

Speaking via a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Suleiman Olanrewaju, the governor asserted that the invasion of the Government Secretariat last Saturday by Yoruba Nation agitators was controlled because of the effective security system in the state.

He stated this on Monday while hosting the 46th General Officer Commanding of the 2 Mechanised Division, Odogbo Barracks, Ibadan, Maj. Gen. Obinna Onubogu, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat in Ibadan, the state capital.

The governor, who used the occasion to throw light on the invasion of the Government Secretariat, commended the security agencies for bringing the aggressors to their knees in no time.

Naija News recalls that Yoruba Nation agitators, wearing masks and military uniforms and armed with rifles and charms, had on Saturday invaded the Oyo State government secretariat and attempted to hoist the Yoruba Nation flag on the premises of the state House of Assembly.

They were, however, overpowered by security agencies with 21 of them arrested and paraded by the police on Monday in Ibadan.

Makinde commended security agencies in the state for the roles they played in stopping the invaders and apprehending them, stating that the emergency security response system was activated and that it worked perfectly to arrest the situation on time.

The governor said, “On what happened on Saturday, the Emergency Security Response was activated and it actually worked. The response was quick, and timely and I believe the hoodlums and miscreants met something that was beyond their imagination. Within one hour, everything was under control.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank you and other security agencies in the state. Everybody responded timely and we are grateful for the timely response. Concerning the unfortunate incident, what I can say is that we must win the war but we must also win peace. It is a challenging period.

“Anybody in the position of authority in this country, whether military, political or governmental positions, even people leading in our communities are challenged at this time because, as a leader, if people you are leading are hungry and angry, we have to put heads together and see how we can minimise some of those causative agents of this type of situation.”