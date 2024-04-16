U.S. Lawmakers Present Six Demands To Nigerian Government Regarding Chibok Girls, Boko Haram

The United States House of Representatives has urged both the Nigerian and American governments to ensure the recovery and reunion of the remaining Chibok girls abducted a decade ago with their families.

Naija News understands that the House announced this in a document released on April 12 after its 118th Congress.

It would be recalled that on April 14, 2014, Boko Haram terrorists abducted 276 school girls from Government Secondary School in Chibok, Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The female students, aged between 16 and 18, were taken from their hostels in the dead of the night while preparing for their final examinations.

It was gathered that over 50 of the female students were able to escape almost immediately by jumping off the truck, which was conveying them into the bushes.

Sadly, 10 years later, about 90 who are still in Boko Haram captivity have been married off and become mothers.

However, Nigerians, international non-governmental organizations, and foreign governments are demanding their safe return.

The Congress lamented the decade-long absence of over 90 Chibok girls and highlighted the ongoing trend of student abductions, particularly targeting girls.

It issued six demands to both the Nigerian and U.S. governments.

First, it called for the “immediate release of all Boko Haram captives, especially the remaining Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu.”

Despite the release of other captives, Miss Sharibu, who was among over 100 girls abducted from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State, in 2018, remained in captivity as the terrorists held her due to her unwavering commitment to her Christian faith.

The Congress’s third demand urged the Nigerian government to:

“Prioritise the recovery of women and girls who have been abducted and enslaved by Boko Haram.

“Work to determine the whereabouts of the thousands of missing people in Nigeria and provide a full accounting of the number of missing girls;

“Undertake concrete efforts to reduce the stigmatisation and marginalisation of those abducted by Boko Haram and provide counselling and support.

“To allow women and girls to be reunited with their families whenever appropriate and accept international assistance in a timely manner when offered.”

In addition, the U.S. House said it encourages “continued efforts by the U.S. Government to defeat Boko Haram and related terrorist groups through development and security partnerships with Nigeria and other regional partners.”

The Congress also called on the U.S. Department of State and the Department of Defence to “rapidly implement the 5-year regional strategy required under Public Law 114–266 to address the grievous threat posed by Boko Haram and other violent extremist organisations.”

Lastly, it requests that the U.S. Department of State “track and report the number of missing persons kidnapped by Boko Haram and include such information in its annual Trafficking in Persons Report.”

The statement commended survivors of violence in northern Nigeria for sharing their stories despite personal risks and urged the Nigerian government to collaborate with regional and international partners to combat Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.