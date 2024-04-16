Rafa Benitez Insists City, Liverpool, Arsenal Will Make Mistakes In EPL Title Race

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool manager, Rafa Benitez believes that his former club, Liverpool and Arsenal stand no chance in the league title race.

Rafa Benitez has anointed Manchester City as the rightful owner of the Premier League title this season despite noting Pep Guardiola and his team would still make mistakes before the season ends.

Following the outcome of the league games played last weekend which saw Liverpool suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace, and Arsenal suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa, Manchester City returned to the top of the league table with two-point above the aforementioned clubs.

This development makes it look like Liverpool and the Gunners have sold this season’s Premier League title to Manchester City who are the winners of the title in the last three seasons.

In his assessment of the league, coach Rafa Benitez said all the title contenders would still make mistakes in the last 6 games left in the league this season. But at the end of the season, Manchester City will be crowned champions.

“Manchester City are playing with a lot of confidence. They have a good squad – they can change three or four players and still win easily”, Rafa Benitez said.

“Can I see them making similar mistakes as Liverpool and Arsenal did this weekend? Yes, I can. But at the same time, the others could make mistakes so I think City have a great advantage.’

“I watched both games and Liverpool had some bad luck because they had some great chances.

“A similar thing happened with Arsenal, they were better in the first half but then they lost control of the game and they were suffering. I think, like Liverpool, being in this position where they cannot lose games or drop points affected them.”