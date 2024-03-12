Rafa Benitez Loses Coaching Job Again

Rafa Benitez seems to be having it so tough in the managerial world as he has lost his second coaching job in three years.

Rafa Benitez used to be one of the most respected coaches in the world especially when he was the manager of Liverpool between 2004 and 2010.

Though he couldn’t help the Premier League giants to win the league title, he helped them to win the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Community Shield, the League Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Since he left Liverpool, he has not enjoyed the longevity and the success he enjoyed at the Premier League club.

Since he left Liverpool in 2010, Rafa Benitez has coached 8 clubs which means that his average years at a club per time is 1.84 years. This means that he hardly spends two years at a particular club apart from his days at Liverpool.

The same fate befell him at Celta Vigo which happened to be one of the lowest-ranked teams he has ever coached since 2010.

The 63-year-old Spanish tactician was appointed as the club’s manager on July 1, 2023, and was sacked on March 12, 2024, due to a poor run of games.

Rafa Benitez was forced out of Celta Vigo after leading the club to 14 defeats, 9 draws, and just five wins in 28 Spanish La Liga games. This poor run forced the club to occupy the 17th spot with 24 points in 28 games, two points away from the relegation zone.