DSS Allegedly Beats, Harasses El-Rufai’s Ally Over Anti-Gov Sani Post

Aisha Galadima, the ally of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, arrested by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS), has been released after being allegedly subjected to beating and harassment.

Naija News reported that the All Progressive Congress (APC) member in Kaduna was arrested in connection with a Facebook post against Governor Uba Sani.

It was learned that the DSS operatives picked up the female politician from her residence on Sunday afternoon in the Tudun Wada area of Kaduna.

According to Daily Trust, Galadima was released from custody after being grilled for about 24 hours.

Galadima also stated that she was harassed and beaten by operatives of the secret police, who accused her of making some posts against the governor in February.

She said, “I was inside my room about to take my bath when they came in and dragged me out. I saw four of their Hilux outside the gate. They pushed me inside and drove away.”

However, Governor Sani’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, denied knowing about the arrest and directed inquiries to the DSS for further clarification.

He said, “I’m not aware that a woman was arrested for posting a negative comment against His Excellency. In any case, you should direct your enquiries to the DSS, not the Kaduna State Government.”