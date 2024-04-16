Akwa Ibom Gov Approves Additional ₦1.4 Billion For Gratuities Payment

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has fulfilled his campaign pledge by approving the prompt disbursement of ₦1.4 billion for additional gratuity payments.

Naija News reports that the development was announced in an official press release by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ekerete Udoh.

The breakdown of the funds revealed that ₦900 million was designated for retired state civil servants, while ₦500 million was set aside for retired primary school teachers.

The statement reads: “The release of the additional 1.4 billion naira brings the total amount of gratuities paid so far by the Governor, ten months after his inauguration, to 16.1 billion naira.

“Even though it is an acknowledged fact that gratuities are entitlements, the courage to consistently release funds for the payment, further demonstrates the people-centric approach to governance by his excellency, Governor Umo Eno.

“This gesture will undoubtedly help our retirees cushion the harsh effects of the current economic situation in the country”.

Two weeks ago, the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, approved the payment of one billion naira to clear the backlog of gratuities.

Naija News reports that Governor Kefas signed the approval and also instructed the Ministry of Finance to ensure that the overdue entitlements were paid immediately.

He expressed regret over the delays and emphasized that his government will not abandon the hardworking workers who have served the country diligently.

In addition to the initial one billion naira, the governor has also authorized a monthly allocation of 200 million naira to continue clearing the backlog and making regular payments.

Naija News understands that Governor Kefas had promised during his campaign to address the issue of pensions and gratuity despite the significant backlog.

He stressed that it is unfair to deny workers their rightful entitlements after years of dedicated service. The governor further stated that his administration will continue to prioritize the prompt payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities.