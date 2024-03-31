Gov Kefas Approves N1 Billion For Gratuity, Orders Immediate Release Of Funds

Advertisement

The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has given his approval for the payment of one billion naira to clear the backlog of gratuity.

Governor Kefas signed the approval and also instructed the Ministry of Finance to ensure that the overdue entitlements were paid immediately.

He expressed regret over the delays and emphasized that his government will not abandon the hardworking workers who have served the country diligently.

In addition to the initial one billion naira, the governor has also authorized a monthly allocation of 200 million naira to continue clearing the backlog and making regular payments.

Naija News understands that Governor Kefas had promised during his campaign to address the issue of pensions and gratuity despite the significant backlog.

He stressed that it is unfair to deny workers their rightful entitlements after years of dedicated service. The governor further stated that his administration will continue to prioritize the prompt payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities.

The Permanent Secretary of Pensions, Rose Garba Ajiya, assured pensioners of Governor Kefas’ commitment to their well-being. She stated that this gesture would bring an end to the years of anguish and frustration experienced by elderly pensioners.

Ajiya also mentioned that her team is fully prepared to commence the payments, as all records have been meticulously maintained.

Naija News understands that the latest development in Taraba comes after a long period of no payments since 2011.