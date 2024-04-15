UN Secretary-General, Guterres Reacts To War Between Iran And Israel

Advertisement

The United Nations (UN), Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for an immediate end to hostilities between Iran and Israel.

The UN official said the aggression between the two countries poses a real danger to the entire Middle East region.

Recall that Iran, on Saturday, officially launched an attack against Israel, using several drones and missiles.

The attack is believed to be a retaliatory move following an April 1 attack reportedly carried out by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which killed seven Iranian military officers.

In response, the Israeli war cabinet authorized a retaliatory attack by its military against aggressive actions by Iran. The approval was granted after an emergency meeting of the cabinet following the attack by Iran on Israel.

However, Guterres has appealed to both countries to embrace peace.

“I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities,” he urged.

“I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East.

“I have repeatedly stressed that neither the region nor the world can afford another war,” he added.