Soldier Stabs Motorcyclist In Lagos

A Lance Corporal in the Nigerian army has been arrested by detectives from the Lagos State Police Command over an alleged attempt to murder a commercial motorcycle rider, Saheed Isah, in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday.

Hundeyin said the soldier, who is currently attached to the 159 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Yobe State, allegedly stabbed the motorcycle rider on the upper left side of his stomach with a jackknife during a street brawl at a bar in the Itamaga area of Ikorodu.

The police said a pistol and one jackknife were recovered from the visibly drunk suspect, and the victim is currently at an undisclosed hospital receiving treatment.

The statement read, “At about 3am, the Chief Security Officer of a lounge at Itamaga area of Ikorodu reported at Ikorodu Division that a soldier stabbed the rider on the stomach during a minor disagreement.

“The soldier attached to 159 battalion in Yobe State, armed with a gun and a jackknife, stabbed one Saheed Isah, a commercial motorcyclist, on the upper left side of his stomach.

“The soldier had earlier had a misunderstanding with the rider at a drinking bar. The victim sustained grievous injury. The victim was rushed to an hospital in the area and he is currently receiving treatment and responding adequately.”